Saline Road at “the Slab” Closed Until Further Notice in Miller County

Closed until further notice.

Motorists are being notified that Saline Road, off Highway-17 in Miller County, is being closed at the stretch known as “the slab” over the Saline Creek, for some repair work.

Large cracks and the displacement of some sections of the slab over the creek have developed making it a risky venture for the slab to still be used.

County officials made the announcement on Saturday. At this time, it’s not known when any repair work will be done or how long the work will take before the slab can be re-opened to traffic.