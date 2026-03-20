Scammers Taking Advantage of March Madness

It’s an exciting time of the year with March Madness upon us.

It’s also another time of the year, according to Keisha Duncan from the Better Business Bureau, for scammers to come out trying to sell you some bogus tickets to watch your favorite NCAA team do some dancing in the tournament.

NEWS-03-20-2026 TICKET SCAMS

Duncan also says it’s a good idea to insure your online purchases and, if time allows, have online ticket purchases sent to you in the mail.

There’s also a site called “verifiedticketsource.com” that keeps track of reputable resellers.

And when in doubt, report any concerns to the Better Business Bureau or other consumer friendly agencies that might be able to help your cause.