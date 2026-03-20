Shop Building Destroyed by Fire in Sunrise Beach

A trash burning vessel being used outside a shop building in the 800 block of Porter Mill Spring Drive is being blamed for the shop building being destroyed early Thursday afternoon.

Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Joe LaPlant says upon arrival to the scene which took only a few minutes the single-story shop was well involved. Arriving units used a deck gun to start the attack on the blaze and water had to be shuttled from a nearby boat ramp.

The structure is a total loss but about half the belongings inside were salvaged with smoke damage.

Gravois fire and Lake West Ambulance provided mutual aid at the scene with further assistance provided by Camden County 9-1-1.