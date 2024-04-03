School Board Election Results Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at all the school board races & propositions from Tuesday’s elections….

Camden County:

Camdenton R3: It was a close race for the two board member spots for the Camdenton Board of Education. In the end, Michael Gulledge received 988 votes with Brian Butts receiving 956 votes to beat out Gail Griswold who collected 940 votes.

Macks Creek R-5: Byron Willis and Cody Stoner are elected to the two board seats in the Macks Creek School District. Willis received 202 votes while Stoner collected 116 votes. Marvin Jones and Jim Wehmeyer received 88 and 86 votes respectively.

Richland R-4: Elizabeth Duncan (190 votes) and Warren Powell (160 votes) win their respective seats on the school board, beating out Tim Sherrer (149 votes.)

Miller County:

Iberia R-5: Abbie Rae Williams and Dusty Russell receive 254 and 213 votes, respectively, to win the two board seats in the Iberia R-5 School District. Ralf Trusty wasn’t that far behind with his 196 votes while Stacy Whittle and Sandra Geerling were in the distance.

Miller R-3: Winning the two seats on the board by receiving 140 and 130 votes respectively, were Josh McGowin and Wendy Rains. Brody Ash and Heather Miller were on the outside with 88 and 17 votes respectively.

School of the Osage R-2: Mike Williams and BJ Page were elected with 893 and 872 votes respectively. Joyce Bush was on the outside with 748 votes.

St. Elizabeth R-4: School Shelter Proposition failed 134 to 269.

Morgan County:

Otterville R-6: Jessica Helmig (170 votes) and Ryan Coday (109 votes) win their respective seats, defeating David Morrison (95 votes.) A bond issue also passed 154 to 51.

Benton County:

Cole Camp R-1: It was Zachary Lutjen (243 votes) defeating Peter Pierson (154 votes) for the single open board spot.

Warsaw R-9: Both Amber Campbell (587 votes) and Bradly Wright (534 votes) won their respective seats on the board. Proposition KIDS also passed 495 to 213.