Cardinals Pickup A Win While The Royals Fall In Baltimore

Royals and Orioles had a little bit of everything last night in Baltimore.

Kansas City’s Big Guns, Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez each hitting their second home run of the season.

Michael Waka makes his Kansas City debut, went five innings, gave up just three runs on three hits.

Five strikeouts also allowed a home run.

And the Royals would tie the game in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly.

But it would be Jordan Westberg in the bottom of the ninth inning smacking a two run home run off Nick Anderson to give the Orioles a 6 -4 win.

The Royals slip to one and three now on the season.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals in San Diego after dropping three of four to the Dodgers, they beat the Padres last night 6 -2.

Brendan Donovan falls a triple shy of the cycle.

Kyle Gibson makes his Cardinal debut, seven innings, two runs, four hits, exactly what you signed him for.

Did allow two home runs accounting for the only runs of the ball game.

But Gibson, tremendous.