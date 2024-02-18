School Of The Osage Board Of Education Meeting On Tuesday 02/20

The School of the Osage Board of Education gets together next Tuesday night to tackle what appears to be a short agenda and a closed session.

Agenda items include a review of graduation requirements, the district’s strategic plan and high school safety update, the summer school plan and upcoming meeting dates.

The closed session, according to the agenda, will consider personnel-related issues.

The Osage Board of Education meeting, on Tuesday of this next week, begins at 6:00 in the high school fieldhouse.

The meeting will also be live streamed on the Osage website.