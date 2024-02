The School of the Osage District is mourning the death of a 16-year-old sophomore student, the son of two Osage teachers, who was killed late Friday night in a traffic accident.

A communication sent out by the district identified the student and indicated, if needed, counseling support will be available in the coming days as news of the tragedy spreads.

Three other Osage students were also in the car…two suffered serious injuries and one suffered minor injuries.