Eugene Man Facing Felony Charges For Stealing A Firearm

A 35-year-old from Eugene faces felony charges in Miller County after allegedly admitting to stealing a Marlin-22 bolt action rifle with the intention of using it in an undisclosed manner to deal with someone he believes was stealing from him.

That’s according to the probable cause statement filed in the courthouse indicating that the sequence of events happened on Wednesday.

The rifle was then recovered by the unnamed victim and Drew Puckett taken into custody.

Puckett is formally charged with stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000.