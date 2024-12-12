School of the Osage Bus Involved in Accident, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported after a school bus carrying children from School of the Osage was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon.

A notification sent out says the accident happened as the bus was carrying middle school students to wrestling practice at the Heritage building in Lake Ozark.

A car in front of the bus apparently stopped short after taking off from a light when the bus struck the car from behind. The accident was described as minor and the kids were put on a different bus to complete the trip over to Heritage.