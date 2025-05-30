Search Remains Ongoing For “Devil Of The Ozarks” Escaped Inmate In Arkansas

The search continues for convicted murderer Grant Hardin, nicknamed ‘The Devil of the Ozarks,’ who remains at-large following a May 25th prison escape in Calico Rock, Arkansas.

The rugged terrain is full of caves and shelters were hardened could hide and according to state tourism officials, there are about 2000 documented caves in north Arkansas alone.

Investigators say Harden escape Sunday by impersonating a corrections officer and wearing similar clothing.

Rand Champion, spokesman for Arkansas’ Department of Corrections, says they cannot rule out anything at this time, including the fact that Hardin may have had help either on the inside or outside.

Late Thursday night it was reported that at tip was given to the FBI that Hardin may be in the Howell County region of Missouri, however the US Marshall’s office did investigate and were unable to find any signs of Hardin.

Hardin was serving 80 years for the 2017 murder of James Appleton and the 1997 rape of a school teacher.