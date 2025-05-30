Camden County Ag & Youth Council Push For More Help To Bring In Fairgrounds

The Camden County Ag-and-Youth Enrichment Council is putting a call out to anyone interested in a fairgrounds becoming a reality to jump on the bandwagon.

Laura Burns, who along with Brittany Meads, are co-chairs of the Volunteer Drive for Fairgrounds Initiative….“We need a few more people to help Forest filling out some committee spots to be able to aid our board members in the Capitol campaign so that we can move forward with the project.”

A recent boost of $500,000 from the Missouri Department of Agriculture kick-started fundraising which is expected to run about $4-million.

Burns also says proposed plans call for the fairgrounds to be a year-round multi-purpose venue….“Obviously it’s going to be beneficial to the people of Camden County that are on the agriculture side, but it’s going to be a great benefit beyond the agriculture.”

Plans also include locating the future fairgrounds in the southern part of the county and, hopefully, to start seeing some activities there by the end of October.

More info is available on the council’s Facebook page.