Search Warrant Nets Meth, Narcotics Are Six Arrests

Camdenton, MO, 03-22-23 – Early this morning, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group assisted the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office executing a search warrant inside the city limits of Richland.

As a result of the search warrant, deputies recovered approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine, controlled narcotics pills, and various amounts of drug paraphernalia. Three male subjects and three female subjects were arrested during the service of the warrant.

All subjects were transported to the Pulaski County Jail where they are being held awaiting charges related to the search warrant including possession with intent to distribute. At least one subject also had outstanding active warrants.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.