Second Annual Cannonball Run Winners

And the winners are!

The curtain came down at Captain Ron’s over the weekend on the Second Annual Cannonball Run at Lake of the Ozarks with a couple very happy people.

The announcements, which were heard on 93.5 Rocks the Lake were made identifying the two $25,000 grand prizes for the best poker hands.

The morning winner was Andy Gravagna from Camdenton who only had one hand entered but their four jacks were enough to pocket the windfall.

The afternoon winners were identified as Adam and Jane Morris from Sunrise Beach which featured “mom” in the ceremonial check presentation along with daughters Ruby, Amelia and Alston.

The big winners from the weeklong event of shopping and earning poker hands are the various charities that will collect their pieces of the pie.