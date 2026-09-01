SBFD Respond to Nearly Simultaneous House Fire, Car Fire and Medical Calls

A busy day on Monday for the Sunrise Beach Fire District.

Chief Joseph LaPlant says personnel were first called shortly before 2:00-PM to a house fire on Shannon Circle with first arriving crews finding the residence about 50-percent involved with heavy fire and extreme heat.

It took a little more than an hour to bring the blaze under control with Mercy Ambulance and Lake West Ambulance also on the scene providing rehab for the firefighters.

A second call as crews were returning to9 service was received for a fully-involved car fire on Deer Valley Road and then a medical call was received just a few minutes later to Long Acres Drive.

Firefighters were on the scene of the house fire until about 5:45-pm.

In addition to the Mercy and Lake West ambulance districts, providing mutual aid were the Gravois, Mid-County, Osage Beach, Northwest and Lake Ozark fire districts.

The cause of the house fire is to be determined by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.