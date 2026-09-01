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SBFD Respond to Nearly Simultaneous House Fire, Car Fire and Medical Calls

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Monday, August 31st, 2026

A busy day on Monday for the Sunrise Beach Fire District.

Chief Joseph LaPlant says personnel were first called shortly before 2:00-PM to a house fire on Shannon Circle with first arriving crews finding the residence about 50-percent involved with heavy fire and extreme heat.

It took a little more than an hour to bring the blaze under control with Mercy Ambulance and Lake West Ambulance also on the scene providing rehab for the firefighters.

A second call as crews were returning to9 service was received for a fully-involved car fire on Deer Valley Road and then a medical call was received just a few minutes later to Long Acres Drive.

Firefighters were on the scene of the house fire until about 5:45-pm.

In addition to the Mercy and Lake West ambulance districts, providing mutual aid were the Gravois, Mid-County, Osage Beach, Northwest and Lake Ozark fire districts.

The cause of the house fire is to be determined by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Monday, August 31st, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony