Two Drownings Reported Since Friday Afternoon in Separate Incidents at Lake of the Ozarks

Two people are dead after drowning in separate incidents reported since early Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks.

The first happened right around 12-noon on Friday at the 90-mile mark in Benton County when 69-year-old Steven Bucklinger, of Warsaw, was fishing and fell out of the boat for an unknown reason. Bucklinger was not wearing a lifejacket and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second drowning happened around 5:45 Saturday afternoon in Raccoon Hollow Cove at the 0.3 mile mark of the Gravois Arm in Morgan County. In it, 33-year-old Delphine Mwombeki of Lenexa, Kansas, intentionally entered the water from a dock and did not resurface. He, also, was not wearing a lifejacket.

The two drownings are the 5th and 6th in the lake area so far this year.