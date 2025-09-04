Sedalia Man Faces Charges In Stover House Fire

A 29-year-old from Sedalia faces felony charges of arson and burglary after allegedly setting a house on fire in Morgan County.

Fire personnel were called late Sunday night to a report of an unoccupied house fully involved in the 13,000 block of Deer Crest Drive in the Stover area.

A probable cause statement alleges that Shawn Crawford had periodically been staying at the house without permission, told someone that he would burn down the house and was seen walking away from the house before the fire was later discovered.

Crawford returned to the scene during the subsequent fire investigation and was taken into custody.

As of Wednesday, he was being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.