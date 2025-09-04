Big Weekend Of Football Expected For Missourians

Why do we have a big weekend of football coming up?

And what a Friday of football on our myriad of radio stations.

And let’s start it off with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL season starting tonight, but the Chiefs season starts tomorrow.

Speaking of tonight, Cowboys and Eagles begin the year in Philadelphia, but the Chiefs and Chargers will play Friday night down in Brazil.

You can watch the game on YouTube exclusively, but of course you can hear it on 93.5 Rocks the Lake.

That means our football schedule shifts a little bit.

You’ll be able to hear Camdenton take on Branson over on News Talk KRMS (1150AM, 97.5 & 103.3 FM) and our usual schedule take over from there 6:00 with the pregame show, the Motor Hut pregame show at 6:00 followed by kickoff at 7, Camdenton and Branson.

You’ll be able to hear undefeated Osage take on Moberly. No change in that schedule. You can check it out over on Classic Country 104.9.

And by the way, that big weekend of football continues on Saturday, Mizzou in Kansas.

The university is asking fans to attend in the game to enter the stadium on the side where their seats are located to avoid congestion in the South concourse.