Senate Bills Seek To Enact Changes Relating To Payments For Prescription Drugs

Two Senate bills seeking to enact changes relating to payments for prescription drugs continue their ways through the General Assembly.

Senator Curtis Trent of Battlefield sponsors Senate Bill 978.

He tells the Missouri Senate Insurance and Banking committee this measure would enact provisions relating to payments for prescription drugs.

“This is for the FQHCs and essentially would like to see this bill or something approximating it as a compromise go through.”

Senate Bill 978 says no health carrier or pharmacy benefits manager would be able to discriminate against a federally qualified health center or a specified pharmacy.

Senator Doug Beck of St. Louis sponsors Senate Bill 1035, which he tells the panel is identical to Senate Bill 978.

“This would simply just affect the FQHCs, and it would allow them to be able to get the same benefits that are currently given out through the 340 B program.”

Both of these proposals await committee action.