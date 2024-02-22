Three Injured Following Three Car Crash In Morgan County

A three-vehicle accident late Wednesday afternoon on Morgan County Route-C east of Kelsay Road sends three people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says 56-year-old Jonathan Noegel, of Stover, was stopped and waiting to make a turn when he was hit from behind by 23-year-old Carolyn Good, of New York. Good’s car then spun into the westbound lane striking an S-U-V driven by 32-year-old Sarah Hammond, of Russellville.

All three of the injured were in Noegel’s vehicle.

He suffered moderate injuries while Jackie Tackitt, of Cole Camp, suffered minor injuries…they were both taken to Lake Regional.

Noegel’s other passenger, Steven Evans also from Cole Camp, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.