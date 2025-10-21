September Survey Shows 39% Of Drivers Admit To Distracted Driving Accidents

If you’ve ever been blamed for an accident or a fender bender because of a moment of distraction, you can consider yourself in good company.

That’s according to U.S. News and World Report which reveals that a September survey found that 39 percent of adult drivers admit they have caused an accident due to distracted driving.

The report was released just ahead of National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs all this week, with 41 percent of those surveyed admitting to using a phone while driving and 88 percent admitting to intentional speeding.

Also coming up in just a couple weeks is Drowsy Driving Prevention Week which is recognized November 2-8. In that survey, 36 percent admitted to driving drowsy on occasion and-or often.