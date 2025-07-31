Several Firefighters Treated for Heat Related Issues While Battling House Fire in Camdenton

Several firefighters had to be treated for heat related issues while on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday afternoon in Camdenton.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says none of the firefighters required transport and the occupants and pets of the house in the 200 block of Blair Street were able to escape unharmed before personnel arrived on the scene.

The fire was reported at 1:41pm and upon arrival the single-story house was well involved. It took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control but, unfortunately, the house and contents were a total loss.

Mutual aid at the scene was provided by Osage Beach Fire along with Camden County Ambulance, Camdenton Police and Laclede Electric. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.