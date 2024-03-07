Severe Weather Awareness Week Continues With Hail & Wind Thursday

Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues with the emphasis today being on how to stay safe when it comes to hail and the wind.

The forecast in the lake area is calling for some shower and thunderstorm activity over the next 24 hours or so but, according to Weatherology’s Cara Foster, most of it here in the lake area is expected to remain below severe limits.

“There might be a marginal risk as we head into Thursday night….so we may have to keep an eye on that, but as of right now (this afternoon) it is looking like it’s going to stay further south.”

Flood safety will be the focus of Friday bringing this year’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week to an end.