Time To Spring Forward This Weekend & Check Your Smoke Detectors

It just seems like yesterday when we fell back but don’t look now…this weekend it’s time to “spring forward” again.

Daylight saving time begins this weekend, officially, at 2:00 Sunday morning which means the time immediately changes to 3-AM and most of us will lose an hour of sleep.

It’s also a time when lake area fire districts encourage you to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly and to put fresh batteries in…if not just totally change out your devices if they are 10 years old.

That is the typical shelf life for most smoke alarms.

We remain on daylight saving time until we change back again on November 3rd.