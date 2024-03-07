CDC Updates It’s Guidance Regarding COVID 19 Recommendations

The CDC recently announced that it would wind down much of its remaining guidance specifically targeted at COVID-19.

The CDC says it’s updating its recommendations for COVID to bring them in line with its advice for other kinds of respiratory infections, including influenza and RSV.

Dr William Shafner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center says “If we do get infected with COVID, we should put ourselves in isolation. But if our temperatures come down for 24 hours without the aid of temperature reducing medications and our symptoms are abating, we can go back to our normal activities.”

But he says it would still be good to keep a mask on for a few days if around others.