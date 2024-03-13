Severe Weather Brings Hail – Knocks Out Power – More Expected Tonight Into Thursday

Quite the light show was being reported during the overnight hours as a round of strong-to-severe storms pushed its way across parts of the lake area.

Strong winds up to around 60 miles-per-hour, pea sized hail and more than 270 without power for a time were also reported in the Laurie and Gravois areas on the west side.

The potential for another round of strong storms in the lake area is possible again today into tomorrow.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of the Missouri Ozarks and extreme southeast Kansas. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Weather hazards expected... Limited hail risk. Limited thunderstorm wind damage risk. Limited lightning risk. Limited non thunderstorm wind risk. DISCUSSION... Additional thunderstorm chances, 20 to 45 percent, will occur this afternoon into tonight. There will be the potential for severe storms with hail to the size of golf balls the main risk, with damaging wind gusts a secondary risk. The overall better severe potential looks to remain just northwest of the area this afternoon through tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A cold front will move through the area Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. Additional storms will develop along the front and there will be the potential for strong storms with large hail to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts the main risks. Locally heavy rainfall will also occur and could lead to a localized flooding risk mainly across far southern Missouri Thursday evening and night. The highest chance for showers and thunderstorms will be late afternoon into the early overnight hours. Gusty northerly winds and a dry air mass could lead to elevated fire weather conditions this weekend into early next week. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.