MO PSC Sets Hearing Date For Evergy Rate Increases

The Missouri Public Service Commission has set a date to hold formal hearings in the Evergy Missouri West Rate Case.

The hearings are being held in Jefferson City in the Governor’s Office Building to discuss the decision by Evergy to seek a net increase in its base rate for over 340,000 customers, netting $104.5 million dollars.

The meetings will take place on September 30th through October 4th and again on October 7th through October 11th.

Evergy provides electric for Benton & Pettis counties, as well as the operations of the Truman Dam.