SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION IS AT KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Eldon MO, Osage Beach MO and Village of Four Seasons MO until 9:45 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Miller County in central Missouri... North central Camden County in central Missouri... * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 908 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Osage Beach, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lake of The Ozarks, Lake of The Ozarks State Park, Eldon, Osage Beach, Village of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Sunrise Beach, Tuscumbia, Olean, Bagnell, Lakeside, Etterville, Lakeview, Kaiser, and Aurora Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. -o-

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Versailles MO, Stover MO and Florence MO until 9:45 AM CDT. This storm will contain tennis ball sized hail!

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 856 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stover, or 8 miles northwest of Versailles, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 850 am, the public reported golf ball size hail near Cole Camp. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Versailles, Stover, and Florence. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. -o-

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lincoln MO, Cole Camp MO and Ionia MO until 9:15 AM CDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail!

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Benton County in central Missouri... Northwestern Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ionia, or 8 miles southeast of Windsor, moving east at 30 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR IONIA. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... Lincoln, Cole Camp, Ionia, Palo Pinto, Mora, Brandon, and Crockerville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. -o- Flash Flood Warning including Versailles MO, Lincoln MO and Cole Camp MO until 3:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Benton County in central Missouri... Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Versailles, Lincoln, Cole Camp, Stover, Barnett, Syracuse, Crockerville, Florence, Mora, Brandon, Palo Pinto, Lake of The Ozarks and Truman Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Current Watches:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2PM CST…..

MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREW BARTON BATES BENTON BOONE BUCHANAN CALDWELL CALLAWAY CAMDEN CARROLL CASS CEDAR CLAY CLINTON COLE COOPER DADE DALLAS DEKALB DENT GREENE HENRY HICKORY HOWARD JACKSON JOHNSON LACLEDE LAFAYETTE MARIES MILLER MONITEAU MORGAN OSAGE PETTIS PHELPS PLATTE POLK PULASKI RAY SALINE ST. CLAIR TEXAS VERNON WEBSTER WRIGHT

Flood Watch Until This Afternoon…..

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden, Hickory, Maries, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Cedar, Dallas, Laclede, Polk, Webster and Wright. In west central Missouri, St. Clair. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Repeated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible in the watch area this morning into this evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible. Rainfall over the last 2 weeks has been 2 to 4 times above normal in the watch area, which will increase the flash flood risk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.