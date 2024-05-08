SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION IS AT KRMSRADIO.COM

fbpx

Wed. May 8th, 2024

 

Current Warnings:

This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 9:45 AM CDT. The warning includes Eldon MO, Osage Beach MO and Village of Four Seasons MO. This warning is for Northwestern Miller County in central Missouri and North central Camden County in central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and quarter sized hail. There are 31,465 people in the warning along with 13 schools and 1 hospital.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Eldon MO, Osage Beach MO and Village of Four Seasons MO until 9:45 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Miller County in central Missouri...
  North central Camden County in central Missouri...

* Until 945 AM CDT.

* At 908 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Osage Beach,
  moving northeast at 50 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Lake of The Ozarks, Lake of The Ozarks State Park, Eldon, Osage
  Beach, Village of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Sunrise Beach,
  Tuscumbia, Olean, Bagnell, Lakeside, Etterville, Lakeview, Kaiser,
  and Aurora Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.


This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 9:45 AM CDT. The warning includes Versailles MO, Stover MO and Florence MO. This warning is for Central Morgan County in central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and tennis ball sized hail. There are 9,307 people in the warning along with 7 schools and 0 hospitals.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Versailles MO, Stover MO and Florence MO until 9:45 AM CDT. This storm will contain tennis ball sized hail!

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Central Morgan County in central Missouri...

* Until 945 AM CDT.

* At 856 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stover, or 8
  miles northwest of Versailles, moving east at 50 mph.

  HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Public. At 850 am, the public reported golf ball size
           hail near Cole Camp.

  IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
           damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
           wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Versailles, Stover, and Florence.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.

This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 9:15 AM CDT. The warning includes Lincoln MO, Cole Camp MO and Ionia MO. This warning is for Northern Benton County in central Missouri and Northwestern Morgan County in central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and baseball sized hail. There are 6,998 people in the warning along with 5 schools and 0 hospitals.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lincoln MO, Cole Camp MO and Ionia MO until 9:15 AM CDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail!

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northern Benton County in central Missouri...
  Northwestern Morgan County in central Missouri...

* Until 915 AM CDT.

* At 827 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ionia, or 8
  miles southeast of Windsor, moving east at 30 mph.

  THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR IONIA.

  HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.
           Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,
           siding, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...
  Lincoln, Cole Camp, Ionia, Palo Pinto, Mora, Brandon, and
  Crockerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This graphic displays a flash flood warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 3:00 PM CDT. The warning includes Versailles MO, Lincoln MO and Cole Camp MO. This warning is for Northern Benton County in central Missouri and Morgan County in central Missouri. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters! Move immediately to higher ground! There are 19,246 people in the warning along with 12 schools and 0 hospitals.

Flash Flood Warning including Versailles MO, Lincoln MO and Cole Camp MO until 3:00 PM CDT
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Northern Benton County in central Missouri...
  Morgan County in central Missouri...

* Until 300 PM CDT.

* At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
  thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
  1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is
  1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2
  inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
  or expected to begin shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

  SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

  IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
           areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
           other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Versailles, Lincoln, Cole Camp, Stover, Barnett, Syracuse,
  Crockerville, Florence, Mora, Brandon, Palo Pinto, Lake of The
  Ozarks and Truman Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

 

Current Watches:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2PM CST…..

This graphic displays Severe Thunderstorm watch number 202 plotted on a map. The watch is in effect until 2:00 PM CDT. The watch includes parts of Kansas and Missouri. The threats associated with this watch are no tornadoes expected, scattered hail up to apple size likely and scattered gusts up to 70 mph possible. There are 3,674,084 people in the watch along with 1428 schools and 98 hospitals.

MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREW               BARTON              BATES
BENTON               BOONE               BUCHANAN
CALDWELL             CALLAWAY            CAMDEN
CARROLL              CASS                CEDAR
CLAY                 CLINTON             COLE
COOPER               DADE                DALLAS
DEKALB               DENT                GREENE
HENRY                HICKORY             HOWARD
JACKSON              JOHNSON             LACLEDE
LAFAYETTE            MARIES              MILLER
MONITEAU             MORGAN              OSAGE
PETTIS               PHELPS              PLATTE
POLK                 PULASKI             RAY
SALINE               ST. CLAIR           TEXAS
VERNON               WEBSTER             WRIGHT

 

Flood Watch Until This Afternoon…..



...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
  southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following
  areas, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden, Hickory, Maries,
  Miller, Morgan and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In
  south central Missouri, Dent, Shannon and Texas. In southwest
  Missouri, Cedar, Dallas, Laclede, Polk, Webster and Wright. In
  west central Missouri, St. Clair.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Repeated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible in
    the watch area this morning into this evening. Rainfall
    amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 3 to
    6 inches are possible. Rainfall over the last 2 weeks has
    been 2 to 4 times above normal in the watch area, which will
    increase the flash flood risk.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

