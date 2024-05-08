Flood Watch In Effect Across The Lake Area This Wednesday

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden, Hickory, Maries, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Cedar, Dallas, Laclede, Polk, Webster and Wright. In west central Missouri, St. Clair. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Repeated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible in the watch area this morning into this evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible. Rainfall over the last 2 weeks has been 2 to 4 times above normal in the watch area, which will increase the flash flood risk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.