Flood Watch In Effect Across The Lake Area This Wednesday

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
  southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following
  areas, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden, Hickory, Maries,
  Miller, Morgan and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In
  south central Missouri, Dent, Shannon and Texas. In southwest
  Missouri, Cedar, Dallas, Laclede, Polk, Webster and Wright. In
  west central Missouri, St. Clair.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Repeated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible in
    the watch area this morning into this evening. Rainfall
    amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 3 to
    6 inches are possible. Rainfall over the last 2 weeks has
    been 2 to 4 times above normal in the watch area, which will
    increase the flash flood risk.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Reporter John Rogger