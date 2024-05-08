fbpx

Wed. May 8th, 2024

 

Strong Storms Bring Hail, Winds & Roadway Flooding In The LOTO

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Severe Weather State News Wednesday, May 8th, 2024

flooding
Photo of Versailles Flooding by Luke Delhotal

Severe weather making its impact Wednesday morning across the Lake Area.

Storms bringing hail, high winds and tons of rain causing numerous severe warnings and a Flash Flood warning that’s in effect until this afternoon for Benton and Morgan Counties.

The flooding already causing delays for drivers, with water over the roadway on Highway 54 near Brazito heading into and out of the Jefferson City area.

Photo of HWY B via Twitter from KOMU TV

 

 

In Benton County

Route B and WW are closed in both directions near Cole Camp for flooding over the road and portions of HWY 65 between Lincoln and Sedalia remain intermittently closed for flooding.

According to Morgan County EMA, these roads are experiencing flooding as well.

Highway 52 / Highway 135 N
Highway FF
Highway W
Highway D near Sims rd
Blackberry Patch
Jones Avenue
flooding
Photo of Versailles Flooding by Luke Delhotal

Residents have also indicated flooding occurring in the Versailles area near Citizens Bank and on Fairgrounds Road.

Find the latest warnings here: https://www.krmsradio.com/severe-weather-information-is-at-krmsradio-com/

Find the latest road closures here: https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html

 

 

 

Videos sent in by local viewers:

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Severe Weather State News Wednesday, May 8th, 2024

Reporter John Rogger