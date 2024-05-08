Strong Storms Bring Hail, Winds & Roadway Flooding In The LOTO

Severe weather making its impact Wednesday morning across the Lake Area.

Storms bringing hail, high winds and tons of rain causing numerous severe warnings and a Flash Flood warning that’s in effect until this afternoon for Benton and Morgan Counties.

The flooding already causing delays for drivers, with water over the roadway on Highway 54 near Brazito heading into and out of the Jefferson City area.

In Benton County

Route B and WW are closed in both directions near Cole Camp for flooding over the road and portions of HWY 65 between Lincoln and Sedalia remain intermittently closed for flooding.

According to Morgan County EMA, these roads are experiencing flooding as well.

Highway 52 / Highway 135 N Highway FF Highway W Highway D near Sims rd

Blackberry Patch

Jones Avenue

Residents have also indicated flooding occurring in the Versailles area near Citizens Bank and on Fairgrounds Road.

Find the latest warnings here: https://www.krmsradio.com/severe-weather-information-is-at-krmsradio-com/

Find the latest road closures here: https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html

Videos sent in by local viewers: