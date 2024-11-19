Sex-Related Offenses with Victims Under 14 Filed Against Sedalia Man in Morgan County

A 39-year-old from Sedalia wanted for missing court on domestic assault and DWI charges now faces several sex-related charges with victims under the age of 14.

Derrick Brandon Rank is charged with five counts of incest, two counts each of statutory sodomy and child molestation and one count of statutory rape.

A probable cause statement filed in the Morgan County Courthouse alleges that the sexual assaults happened over a five-year period of time with Rank threatening the victims not to report anything and also threatened, if he went to prison, he would kill them all when he got out.

While the bond for failing to appear on the domestic assault and DWI charges was set at $1,000 cash, Rank is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail on the sex-related cases pending a bond appearance hearing which is on the docket for next Monday, the 25th.