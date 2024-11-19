DAV Virtual Veterans Career Fair Coming Up

The Disabled Americans Veterans is teaming up with RecruitMilitary to co-host the National Virtual Veterans Career Fair a little later this month.

More than 80 employers actively seeking American veterans will be on-site for the career fair which will offer…at no cost…career counseling, resume assistance, networking and other support.

The virtual veterans career fair will run from 11:00-am to 3:00-pm next Tuesday, November 26th.

More information about the fair or any other information is available on the D-A-V’s website.

PRESS RELEASE:

UPDATE: DAV, RecruitMilitary® host National Virtual Veterans Career Fair

ERLANGER, KY. – DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Virtual Veterans Career Fair, November 26 from 11:00am – 3:00pm Central. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 80 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, the veterans expected to attend can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 274,000 attendees and more than 167,000 job offers. Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.

DAV’s National Employment Director Lamarr Couser, a service disabled veteran of the Navy, Army National Guard and Army, is available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, valuable employment-related resources, and job opportunities nationwide. To arrange an interview, contact Lamarr Couser at 513-470-5260.

To register for the National Virtual Veterans Career Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.