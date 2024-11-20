West Side Sees Over 500 Calls For Service Between Area Law Enforcement Agencies

Another fairly busy week ending over the weekend for law enforcement on the west side with another 555 combined calls between the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Camdenton, Sunrise Beach and Linn Creek police departments.

Camden County received 387 calls for service which included six reports of domestic violence and 21 reports of property crimes.

Camdenton police responded to 76 calls including three domestic violence reports and six suspicious activity reports.

Sunrise Beach police responded to 64 calls which included two reports of domestic violence and 26 crime prevention checks.

And Linn Creek police responded to calls for service…23 for traffic stops.