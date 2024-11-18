Shasta County, California, Kidnapping Suspect Taken into Custody by Laurie Police

A fugitive wanted since April-2022 out of Shasta County, California, for kidnapping-false imprisonment lands in the Morgan County Jail after being arrested during the early morning hours on Saturday.

29-year-old Gregory Allen Crain was taken into custody by Laurie Police at the intersection of highway-5 and highway-135.

While bond was set at $25,000 in Shasta County, a no-bond fugitive warrant was issued in Morgan County pending arraignment and an extradition hearing which is scheduled for Tuesday morning (Nov. 19, 2024).