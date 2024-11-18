fbpx

Tue. Nov 19th, 2024

 

Shasta County, California, Kidnapping Suspect Taken into Custody by Laurie Police

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Monday, November 18th, 2024

A fugitive wanted since April-2022 out of Shasta County, California, for kidnapping-false imprisonment lands in the Morgan County Jail after being arrested during the early morning hours on Saturday.

29-year-old Gregory Allen Crain was taken into custody by Laurie Police at the intersection of highway-5 and highway-135.

While bond was set at $25,000 in Shasta County, a no-bond fugitive warrant was issued in Morgan County pending arraignment and an extradition hearing which is scheduled for Tuesday morning (Nov. 19, 2024).

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Monday, November 18th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony