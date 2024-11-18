Searches Begin for New Lake Ozark Fire Chief, Assistant Chief and Other Positions

The “help wanted” signs are hanging as the searches begin for a new Lake Ozark Fire Chief and assistant chief.

While there was no formal announcement or fanfare that Chief Marc Carr tendered his two-weeks-notice earlier this month, a post on the fire district’s Facebook page indicates the district is accepting inquiries and applications until the end of the year for the position Carr had just been named to about a year and a half ago.

Carr, who served in the first responder industry for about 30 years, tells KRMS News he “just wasn’t the guy to fill those shoes” and that he left on his own terms while wishing the district the best.

Also no longer with the district after serving out a two-weeks-notice is Deputy Chief Brandon Roberts.

The Lake Ozark Fire District’s social media post also indicates that the district is accepting applications through December 11th for the positions of Firefighter-EMT and Firefighter-Paramedic.

During the searches, Interim Deputy Chief of Operations Ryan Vaughn will fulfill the duties of chief until a new chief can officially be named.