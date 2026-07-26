Shawnee, KS, Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

A 62-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man is dead after drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:40 Saturday afternoon when the man voluntarily entered the water from a dock in the 32,000 block of Crescent Drive in the Gravois Mills area of Morgan County.

The man who was not wearing a safety device surfaced before going back under the water again and then failed to resurface again.

His body was recovered by the Mid-County Dive Team and he was pronounced dead on the scene around 8:00pm.