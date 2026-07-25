No Injuries Reported After Boat Fire at Lake of the Ozarks

Some scary moments when a boat catches on fire at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Lake Ozark Fire District says crews responded to the 4-mile mark near Dock Knockers shortly before 9:00 Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, the fire had already been put out, according to social media comments, by witnesses who used their personal watercrafts to spray the boat.

There were four people on the boat at the time. Three jumped into the water and were taken back to shore while the driver of the boat stayed aboard and was towed with the boat by Lake Ozark Fire personnel back to shore.

All four that were on the boat were checked out and reportedly did not suffer any injuries.