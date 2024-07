If you have any plans to attend tonight’s board of aldermen meeting in Eldon, you might want to make sure you’re there on time.

A short agenda is up for discussion which includes, among other things, expected appointments of David McKenney as city clerk and Delaney Dummermuth as the deputy city collector.

The usual reports will also be presented during tonight’s board of aldermen meeting in Eldon.

It’s being held in the Public Works Building on Y-highway and begins at 6:00