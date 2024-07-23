Camden County Weekly Call Log Continues To Grow Fast

Another week, another 531 calls for service for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office weekly blotter indicates that deputies responded to 23 reports of property crimes, 10 reports of domestic assaults and another 18 animal control reports.

Deputies also conducted 191 crime prevention checks and initiated 70 traffic stops.

As the week began, there were 87 inmates in the custody of the Camden County…more than half are being held without bond.

There were also 17 being held on failure to appear, six on sex-related charges, three fugitives from justice and four on murder charges.