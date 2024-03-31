Shot Fired on Lake Ozark Strip, One in Custody

One person is taken into custody after a report of a shot being fired along the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark.

A secondhand report from a nearby bar owner in the 1200 block of Bagnell Dam Boulevard indicates that it happened shortly after midnight Easter morning when an individual reached to retrieved a concealed gun which had fallen inside his pants. When he did, the gun discharged.

The individual tried to run but was quickly taken into custody by officers responding to the scene. There were no injuries reported and no official information released.

It is known, however, that one individual identified as 22-year-old Victor Silba-Cruz was arrested and booked into the Miller County Jail around 12:50 Sunday morning on a pending charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. It’s unknown, at this time, if that arrest was connected to the incident in Lake Ozark.

KRMS News will pass along official information when it becomes available.