We may be enjoying some typical spring-like weather this weekend but all eyes are looking ahead to, and bracing for, the possibility of strong-to-severe thunderstorms moving into the lake area Monday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.

NEWS-03-30-2024 WX PREVIEW

Patrick McMillan from Weatherology.

As of Saturday morning, the lake area was considered to be in the “enhanced risk” category for the severe storms developing on Monday and Monday night.