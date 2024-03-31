Osage Beach Opens Public Survey For Residents To Decide Upcoming Priorities

City officials in Osage Beach are turning to the residents and business owners for input into what should be considered priorities for the city.

Administrator Jeana Woods says, especially now with a number of important issues, the city is seeking input from all…full-time and part-time residents and business owners.

Woods also says that households and businesses will be randomly selected to participate via mail in the 2024 City of Osage Beach Survey but that online submissions by going to the city’s website are also welcomed.

Participation is confidential with no identity or household information being revealed.

Opinion Research Specialists-L-L-C is handling the survey process which officially opened on Friday and will end on Saturday, April 20th.