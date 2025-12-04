Signups For Annual Magic Dragon Street Meet Begin In January

The weather outside may be a little chilly but it’s also a pretty good time to start looking ahead for those wanting to be a part of the 2026 Magic Dragon Street Meet National event at Lake of the Ozarks.

“It is crazy, yes. So it’s going to be the 38th annual Magic Dragon St. Eat National, taking place on May 1st and May 2nd. Registration will open up on January 1st at 8:00 AM, just like the last. Oh my goodness. Five, at least five years, and we’re limited to 800 cars,” says Lake Area Chamber Director Morgan Boyland.

Boyland also says, on Saturday alone last year, more than 14,700 converged on the Bagnell Dam Strip for the show which usually sells out within days of registration opening up.

More information about Magic Dragon show is available on the chamber’s website.