Final Negotiations Underway In Construction For New I-70 Highway Lanes

Negotiations to finalize a contract are underway after the announcement that the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has selected the E-S-S Team as the apparent best-value proposer and design-build contractor for the next phase in MoDOT’s Improve I-70 Program.

Improve I-70 from Rocheport to Columbia is a $441 million project to add a third lane to each direction and make other improvements along the interstate. It’s the fourth in a series of projects to widen and improve the I-70 corridor.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget from the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue for the costs of the overall project which stretches some 200 miles from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

Goals for the Rocheport to Columbia phase include delivering the project by December 31, 2029, and within the program budget.