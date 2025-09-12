Skelton Plea Hearing Continued Until Early October

The scheduled plea hearing set for Monday (Sept. 15) in the License Plate Reader case against Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton will not go on as planned.

The attorney for Skelton and the prosecuting attorney’s office have agreed to a continuance which was approved by Judge Aaron John Martin to give Skelton more time to provide proof of completion of pre-plea requirements which were not made public.

Skelton is charged with felony stealing and tampering with service of utility or institution along with a misdemeanor for obstructing government operations.

The agreed and approved motion for the continuance now calls for the plea hearing to be on October 6th.