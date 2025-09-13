Fort Wood Soldier Dies During Rifle Training

A Fort Leonard Wood Soldier is dead following a fatal injury on September 5th, while training on a rifle range.

The 18-year-old from California, who’s names being withheld at this time, had been assigned to the 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment.

No other Soldiers were injured.

Officials report that circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by both Fort Leonard Wood law enforcement and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

No further details are available at this time.