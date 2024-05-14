Eldon Mustangs Hitting It Big In State Golf Championships

Day two of the state golf championships getting underway later today from Springfield, Missouri in River Cut Golf Course and a ton of Eldon Mustangs in the discussion.

First of all, in the team competition, Eldon placing third at the moment, a ton of room to catch up.

They’re behind Priory and Summit Christian Academy at the moment.

But, in the individual competition, two Mustangs right now in the top ten, Tegan Hull, he is two shots off the lead.

Meanwhile, Cooper Tolson shoots a 73, four shots off the lead.

The rest of the Mustangs, Zachary Hull shoots a 79, it was Brody Rader firing an 83, and Luke Barchensky, he shoots an 84, is tied for 55th.

We’ll see if we have a final tally in both the individual and team competition.