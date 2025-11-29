Small Business Saturday Underway With More Than 50% Of Shoppers Expected To Hit The Stores Locally

More Americans are planning to shop local today for Small Business Saturday.

That’s according to numbers released by LendingTree which indicate that 54% of consumers intend to pull out the cash and plastic with the numbers rising to 69% among Millennials and 64% among GenZers.

Other numbers show that 65% of holiday shoppers actively seek out small businesses during the holidays with 56% saying that inflation makes them more likely to shop small.

Buy now pay later deals are also expected to be popular this weekend with 56% of Small Business Saturday shoppers expected to seek out those options.