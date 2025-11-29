Health Officials Offer Reminder On How Long Thanksgiving Leftovers Can Remain Safe To Eat

If you’re like most, there’s probably some leftovers from Thanksgiving Day in your fridge.

But health officials say before you dig in, there are a couple things you need to remember.

Leftovers can be kept in the fridge for up to three to four days.

That means you’ve got until the Monday after Thanksgiving to either eat them, toss them, or freeze them in the freezer.

They can last for up to three months.

You can reheat leftovers in the microwave or the oven but the USDA says, if you use the microwave, to check the temperature of the food in several places before partaking.