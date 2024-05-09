Snake Season Is Upon Us Across Missouri

It’s that time of year….warmer weather and snakes are on the move.

It may not be snakes alive but they are on the move, especially in the south, which has already seen warmer than normal temperatures this year, the slithering reptiles aren’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Not only are snakes important for our ecosystem, they’ve been really important, a lot of medical research, medicines for heart disease for blood pressure,” says Trey Reed with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, “And recently, they’ve been looking at Copperhead venom specifically as a treatment for some breast cancers.”

In Missouri, there are some 46 species of snakes…six of them are venomous.

They include the copperhead, the cottonmouth, the western massasauga and three different kinds of rattlesnakes.