Roadwork For Bagnell Dam BLVD Delayed Due To Weather

Good things come to those who wait…it could be a theme for some long-awaited roadwork in Lake Ozark.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says, chances are, most won’t even see the work being done once it is able to get started.

“That work is being schedule for nighttime, to have as little of an impact on traffic and business as possible. And we had some storms roll through the area….so the contractor met with us because we haven’t been able to make a lot of progress on it, and asked if we can do a delay.”

The immediate project at hand will be resurfacing a stretch of Bagnell Dam Boulevard from School Road to the overpass near JB Hooks. The work should only take a week or so to get done.

It’s part of an overall $3-million project which is being funded by a special capital improvement tax to be paid back over 10 years.